State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.50 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.