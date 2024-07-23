State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $569.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.37 and a 200-day moving average of $531.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

