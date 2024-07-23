State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.76 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.