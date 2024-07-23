State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

