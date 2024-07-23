State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $211,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $283.81 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average of $248.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

