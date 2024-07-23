State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,064,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

