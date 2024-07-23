State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

