State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $3.21 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Copa Trading Up 2.2 %

CPA stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.