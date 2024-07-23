State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 24,358 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 309,609 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.