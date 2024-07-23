State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $4,694,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $849,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

