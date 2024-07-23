State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,178 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

OWL stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

