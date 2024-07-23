State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,227 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

