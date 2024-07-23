State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 33,757 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 244.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

