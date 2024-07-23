State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,162 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of ESAB worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 6,624.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 373,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.