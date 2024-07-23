State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,570 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.27% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,978 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.