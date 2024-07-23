State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,191 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,113 shares of company stock worth $20,134,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

PCOR stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

