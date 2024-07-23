Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

