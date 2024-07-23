Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 150.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

