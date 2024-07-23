Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

