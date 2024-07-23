Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 315,941,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 266,803,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About Supply@ME Capital

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

