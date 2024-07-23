Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,400 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,787,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

