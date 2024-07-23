Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of SiTime worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SiTime by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,926,104 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $165.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

