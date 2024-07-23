Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,400 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RxSight were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RXST opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

