Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Caleres worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,195 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caleres by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.