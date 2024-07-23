Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,624.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock worth $9,837,589. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

