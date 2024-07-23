Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 247.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EchoStar worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 263.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

