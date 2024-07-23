Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Upwork worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after purchasing an additional 660,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,606.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,475. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

