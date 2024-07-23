Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.