Swiss National Bank Buys 18,100 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,310,000 after buying an additional 700,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

