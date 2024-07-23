Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $102.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
