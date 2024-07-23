Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $137.64 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.