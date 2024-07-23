Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Cimpress worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,807. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

