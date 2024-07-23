Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $7,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SPHR opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

