Swiss National Bank Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMART Global

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.