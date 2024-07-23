Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.9 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

