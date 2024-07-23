Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

