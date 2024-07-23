Swiss National Bank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

KLG stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

