Swiss National Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.7 %

ATEC stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

