Swiss National Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TORM were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $22,306,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TORM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.27.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.13). TORM had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

