Swiss National Bank Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KROS opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

