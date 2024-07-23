Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.