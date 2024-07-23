Swiss National Bank Increases Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

