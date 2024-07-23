Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

