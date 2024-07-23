Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kforce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kforce by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

