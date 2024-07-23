Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,730 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVAX

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.