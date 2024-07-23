Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Merus worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Merus by 63.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $404,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

