Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,810 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BORR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

