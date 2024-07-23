Swiss National Bank Purchases 30,700 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Geron were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

