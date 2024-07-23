Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.