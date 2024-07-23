Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Cannae worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

